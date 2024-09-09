Twitter
Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi Sethi says actor was sick but didn't want to go hospital: 'When I went to...'

According to Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi, they were in Nashik to attend a family function.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka, died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest. He was 48. 

According to Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi, they were in Nashik to attend a family function. The actor was vomiting and had loose motions but did not want to visit the hospital. He died in his sleep due to cardiac arrest. “After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night (on Saturday) in his sleep due to cardiac arrest,” she told PTI.

His body has been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, said Jhanvi. His last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday. He is survived by his wife and their twin sons. About Vikas Sethi

Vikas was a familiar face on television, also having acted in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vada Raha. He was part of the 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which he played Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) date Robbie. He also acted in films like Deewaanapan, Oops, Modh and iSmart Shankar.

The actor took part in the fourth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his then-wife Amita. They split up a few years later. In 2018, he married Janhvi and in 2021, Vikas shared a post on his social media handles announcing the birth of their twins.

Vikas' colleagues and friends, Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani expressed shock at his sudden death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

