Vikas Gupta enters Bigg Boss 12, Karan Patel steps in for him on Ace of Space

Karan Patel steps in for Vikas Gupta on Ace of Space

Popular TV actor Karan Patel steps in for host and mastermind Vikas Gupta on the show, Ace of Space. Vikas Gupta has entered the Bigg Boss house once again with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde for Diwali special episodes. Karan Patel will step into his shoes as the host and the mastermind of the show in Vikas’ absence.

Karan Patel expressed his excitement saying, "I'm quite excited to don the hat of the Mastermind for MTV Ace of Space. I love the concept of the show and totally looking forward to monitor and play with the mindsets of the contestants. I have watched episodes of the show and it certainly is challenging, but at the same time, a lot of fun. I love the content that is edgy and adding a personal touch to it. It will be interesting to see the reaction of the contestants after I step in, it will be fun for me as well as for the audience. Hoping for this one to be an exciting venture."

Karan’s entry will be telecasted on November 1 at 6 pm.