Avinash Mishra has been under the radar of netizens, ever since he misbehaved with women in the Bigg Boss house. Amid his ugly fights, an old video of the actor goes viral that questions his mentality.

Bigg Boss 18: In 20 days, actor Avinash Mishra has earned the title of the 'villain' in the house. Avinash boasts about his frank (which is rude) behaviour and accepts to be the bad guy of the house. The Titli actor had some ugly arguments with the housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Arfeen Khan, and Chahat Pandey. Avinash and Chahat have worked in the series Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Yet, he had one of the ugliest arguments, in which he mocked her upbringing and even called her 'gawar'. With all these fights, Avinash has come under the radar of netizens, who are keeping a close check on him, and even dig his old videos to troll him.

For a few days, an old video of Avinash Mishra mocking his friend, actress Bhavika Sharma went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the fun video, Bhavika with another actress approaches Avinash for a photo, but he ignores them, and mocks them saying, "Main gaonwalo ke saath photo nahi kechwata hoon, dhang ke kapde phen ke aao." Though Avinash and Bhavika were joking around, Avinash has been massively trolled for his words. The user who shared the video wrote in the tweet, "Yeh gaon walon ke saath photo nahi leta main,dhul mitti khate hai. Yeh gaon Wale yaar kahi se bhi aa jate hai. This is the Mentality of Avinash Mishra about village people in real life also, no wonder he called #ChahatPandey gawar. He is spoiled to the core."

A few netizens slammed the actor, while others clarified that it was a fun video and should not be taken seriously. A netizen wrote, "Mazak samajh aata hai tujhe.... log apne dosto me gali galoch bhi karte h masti me toh kya vo use sach me bol raha? Kuch dhang ka narrative lakr set karo." Another netizen wrote, "This is just horrible. And still, they are some people who support and talk in favour of this chomu." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye bihari Avinash bhi toh gaon se hi hoga bhul gya kya yeh." Avinash's behaviour has even irked Salman Khan, and in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he warned him about his rude behaviour.

