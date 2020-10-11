Video: Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Ssharad Malhotra in 'Naagin 5' and fans are already excited

One of the most-followed TV shows 'Naagin 5' is getting a change in the casting. Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to replace actor Ssharad Malhotra as Surbhi Chandna's lover. For the uninformed, Ssharad has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment for it.

Interestingly, Dheeraj was already part of the show as Cheel Aakesh, and he appeared for a few episodes, after which 'Naagin 5' mainly focused on the unusual love story of Bani and Veer. More often than not, fans trended the pair after being mesmerized by Surbhi and Ssharad's chemistry.

These fans have now got a glimpse of Dheeraj's pairing with Surbhi and they are already excited. A BTS video, in which Dheeraj is seen in an all-black attire, has been going viral. Meanwhile, Surbhi was seen in a pretty-looking baby pink saree.

Here's the video:

After Ssharad Malhotra tested positive, Surbhi Chandna shared her test results, which were negative. "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength Folded hands #testedNEGATIVE," she had tweeted.

Mohit Sehgal, who is also part of the show, got himself as well as wife Sanaya Irani tested. He had shared, "Me and @sanayairani both have tested negative but still to be sure of it, we will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to.. Will update soon."