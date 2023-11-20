Headlines

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

Top 7 super catchers of World Cup 2023

6 tips to prevent dry skin in winter

ICC tournament finals that India lost in recent years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

Television

Vicky Jain says he would've 'killed' Abhishek Kumar if he misbehaved with wife Ankita Lokhande outside Bigg Boss house

While speaking to Rinku Dhawan, Vicky Jain made a shocking statement against Abhishek Kumar and said, “In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek (Kumar) if anyone disrespected or misbehaved with my wife (Ankita Lokhande).”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 episode, Vicky Jain was seen saying that he would have killed Abhishek Kumar if he had misbehaved with his wife Ankita Lokhande outside the Bigg Boss house.

While speaking to Rinku Dhawan, he made a shocking statement against Abhishek and said, “In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek (Kumar) if anyone disrespected or misbehaved with my wife (Ankita Lokhande).”

For the unversed, Abhishek and Ankita got into a verbal fight when they were discussing kitchen duties. Later, the actress showed him her middle finger. He said, “You showed me your middle finger and you abused me. Ankita Lokhande has abused me. You only know how to speak and yell abuse. Abhi maine dikha deti hoti na aap yahan pe mudda utha leti. Abhi sara ghar aajata mujhe batane.”

Following that, Vicky Jain has been keeping distance from Abhishek within the house. During Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Abhishek was heard telling Munwar that he feels Vicky seems corner him.

Meanwhile, There are 17 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss house, but this number may change very soon. As per the recent reports, the makers are planning to evict five housemates together in a group elimination and bring in new wildcards to spice up the game and attract more TRPs.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "An imminent shake-up awaits Bigg Boss 17 with a record-breaking wave of elimination whispers suggesting a staggering five contestants exiting next week. Furthermore, insiders hint at the potential surge of wildcard entries, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama."

The report also mentioned the names of the people makers are trying to rope in as wildcards. These include Adhyayan Suman, Poonam Pandey, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam. Bigg Boss 17 had started with 17 people and two wildcards had already entered the show in the third week - Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, who was evicted within just seven days as per the audience votes.

