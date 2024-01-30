Twitter
Vicky Jain pens special note to Ankita Lokhande after his mother says she ruined family's name: 'Harr cheez mai you...'

Vicky Jain penned a very special note to Ankita Lokhande after her mother made a controversial statement during Bigg Boss 17 finale.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

In the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande faced an unexpected elimination as the fourth finalist after Arun Mashettey, leaving her fans in shock. On Monday, her husband Vicky Jain  took to Instagram and penned a special note to her.

He wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains & the Lokhandes proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, during the grand finale, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, made another statement that stirred controversy about the actress. Salman Khan asked Lokhande and Ranjana to exchange vows with each other.

After making promises, Ranjana stated that Ankita should vow to never participate in a show 'jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where the family's honor is tarnished).' In response, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, “I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

Following her evcition in Bigg Boss 17, Lokhande also shared a note on her Instagram, expressing, "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui became the winner of Bigg Boss 17, with Abhishek Kumar being announced as the runner-up.

