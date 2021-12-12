Vicky Jain lifts Ankita Lokhande at pre-wedding festivities-WATCH viral video

Headlines

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Hollywood actors' strike: Everything you need to know in 10 points | Sag-Aftra Strike

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Viral Video: Woman Toll Plaza Staff In Greater Noida Thrashed For Demanding Payment

6 food items to improve bowel movement

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Viking warrior

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

After Kathmandu, Nepal’s Pokhara bans Adipurush, Ranveer-Deepika gets romantic in Karan Deol's reception & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 19

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

BTS leader RM to enlist in military soon, as he hints at prepping with pictures on social media

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

HomeTelevision

Television

Vicky Jain lifts Ankita Lokhande at pre-wedding festivities-WATCH viral video

Ankita Lokhande can be seen dancing with Vicky Jain, they are looking adorable together.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande will soon be tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, her wedding festivities have started already. The Mehendi ceremony on Saturday night (December 11), pictures and videos from the same are doing rounds on social media now.

In the videos, Ankita Lokhande can be seen dancing with Vicky Jain. They are looking adorable together. In one of the clips, Vicky can be seen lifting Ankita. Meanwhile, gorgeous Ankita is enjoying every bit. Netzines are loving their dance videos as they look extremely happy.

Take a look:

Ankita, who is wearing a pink lehenga can be seen having fun at her wedding festivities.

 

The couple was seen enjoying ‘fun art’ together:

Watch Ankita and Vicky giving us major couple goals:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will marry on December 14, and the couple will have their engagement ceremony today, December 12. Only close family and friends are said to have been invited, and the wedding will take place in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and Aparna Dixit were among the guests at Ankita's bachelorette party last month. Apart from that, Ankita and Vicky recently held their first pre-wedding ceremony. Ankita was seen wearing a modest green dress with a pink and golden border in the photos that the pair published on social media. Vicky, on the other hand, attended the ceremony in a basic kurta.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE