Vicky Jain lifts Ankita Lokhande at pre-wedding festivities-WATCH viral video

Ankita Lokhande can be seen dancing with Vicky Jain, they are looking adorable together.

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande will soon be tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, her wedding festivities have started already. The Mehendi ceremony on Saturday night (December 11), pictures and videos from the same are doing rounds on social media now.

In the videos, Ankita Lokhande can be seen dancing with Vicky Jain. They are looking adorable together. In one of the clips, Vicky can be seen lifting Ankita. Meanwhile, gorgeous Ankita is enjoying every bit. Netzines are loving their dance videos as they look extremely happy.

Take a look:

Ankita, who is wearing a pink lehenga can be seen having fun at her wedding festivities.

The couple was seen enjoying ‘fun art’ together:

Watch Ankita and Vicky giving us major couple goals:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will marry on December 14, and the couple will have their engagement ceremony today, December 12. Only close family and friends are said to have been invited, and the wedding will take place in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, and Aparna Dixit were among the guests at Ankita's bachelorette party last month. Apart from that, Ankita and Vicky recently held their first pre-wedding ceremony. Ankita was seen wearing a modest green dress with a pink and golden border in the photos that the pair published on social media. Vicky, on the other hand, attended the ceremony in a basic kurta.