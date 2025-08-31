Vicky Jain gets tangled in Rashami’s hair, leaves Ankita Lokhande angry; video goes viral: 'Bhai har jagah...'

A video going viral on social media shows Rashami’s hair getting stuck in the button of Vicky’s kurta. Vicky tries to free it but fails. Ankita then steps in to help.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain often make headlines, not just for their chemistry but also for moments from their relationship. Recently, a heated moment between the two was caught on camera.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita and Vicky visited actress Rashami Desai’s home to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. During their visit, something happened that seemingly didn’t go down well with Ankita.

A video going viral on social media shows Rashami’s hair getting stuck in the button of Vicky’s kurta. Vicky tries to free it but fails. Ankita then steps in to help, freeing Rashami’s hair from the button. However, the clip shows Ankita glaring at Vicky, and Vicky responding with a similar expression. Later, Rashami apologised, saying it was her mistake.

Fans reacted quickly to the video, leaving comments like, “He’s always too touchy with others,” “Oh boy, Ankita’s look,” “Vicky won’t change,” “This always happens when Ankita is around,” “This is how a wife should be,” and “This is straight out of a serial.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated for nearly three years before getting married in 2021. The couple has appeared in several TV shows together and is currently in the spotlight for their relationship on Bigg Boss 17.