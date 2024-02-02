Vicky Jain defends his mother after she questions Ankita Lokhande for taking part in Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't know why...'

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

Watch: Sofia Hayat detained in Dubai, banned from travelling, breaks down in viral video

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

7 ways ginger tea can help lower bad cholesterol

 8 animals that can swim, fly and walk

Foods to eat based on zodiac sign

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Vicky Jain defends his mother after she questions Ankita Lokhande for taking part in Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't know why...'

In Bigg Boss 17 finale, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain asked Ankita Lokhande to promise to never take part in a show that ruins family's name. Here's what Vicky has to say about how his family reacted to his relationship with Ankita inside the Bigg Boss house.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Famous actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita was evicted as the third runner-up in the Grand Finale, Vicky was eliminated in the final week. Vicky and Ankita's relationship was tested at each and every level inside the house with their family members also being involved in the controversies.

Ankita had a huge disagreement with her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain when she came in the house to support her son Vicky. Ranjana had also made a shocking statement in the interviews that she never wanted Ankita to become her daughter-in-law. In the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale on Sunday, January 28, Salman Khan tried to sort out their differences as he asked Ankita and Vicky's mom to make promises to each other.

While the Pavitra Rishta actress did her part well promising to take care of Vicky and his family, her mother-in-law said that the actress should promise to never take part in a show ‘jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaaye (where you spoil the family's name)". Ankita handled the situated and answered, "I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

Now in a recent interview, Vicky has defender his mother's stance saying that his family, who live in Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh, had never seen how he and Ankita live together in their daily lives in Mumbai before Bigg Boss. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Ankita and me decided to get married at a certain age when we were mature. My family isn't a part of this industry, they don't understand. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, people meet each other at so many places, it doesn't happen in a city like Mumbai. So naturally they asked questions to my family about our relationship when they saw us on the show, on how was the relationship with Ankita."

"My family doesn't know how we are because they don't live with us. Ankita's mother has, so she has seen us having differences, like a normal family. I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother's emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren't. I don't know why people missed out on the good side. Because my relationship with Ankita is so strong, we could let it happen to each other. We are happy, our relationship is very strong. Also, I never disturbed Ankita's game, I respected her individuality, and always knew it's okay to have disagreements", Vicky concluded.

READ | Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Understanding transgenerational inheritance and gaining insights for mental health and relationships

Weather update: IMD warns of rain and snowfall in this state, issues orange alert for next 2 days; check details

Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments in 2024 (Real and Custom)

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE