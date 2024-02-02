Vicky Jain defends his mother after she questions Ankita Lokhande for taking part in Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't know why...'

In Bigg Boss 17 finale, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain asked Ankita Lokhande to promise to never take part in a show that ruins family's name. Here's what Vicky has to say about how his family reacted to his relationship with Ankita inside the Bigg Boss house.

Famous actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita was evicted as the third runner-up in the Grand Finale, Vicky was eliminated in the final week. Vicky and Ankita's relationship was tested at each and every level inside the house with their family members also being involved in the controversies.

Ankita had a huge disagreement with her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain when she came in the house to support her son Vicky. Ranjana had also made a shocking statement in the interviews that she never wanted Ankita to become her daughter-in-law. In the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale on Sunday, January 28, Salman Khan tried to sort out their differences as he asked Ankita and Vicky's mom to make promises to each other.

While the Pavitra Rishta actress did her part well promising to take care of Vicky and his family, her mother-in-law said that the actress should promise to never take part in a show ‘jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaaye (where you spoil the family's name)". Ankita handled the situated and answered, "I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

Now in a recent interview, Vicky has defender his mother's stance saying that his family, who live in Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh, had never seen how he and Ankita live together in their daily lives in Mumbai before Bigg Boss. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Ankita and me decided to get married at a certain age when we were mature. My family isn't a part of this industry, they don't understand. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, people meet each other at so many places, it doesn't happen in a city like Mumbai. So naturally they asked questions to my family about our relationship when they saw us on the show, on how was the relationship with Ankita."

"My family doesn't know how we are because they don't live with us. Ankita's mother has, so she has seen us having differences, like a normal family. I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother's emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren't. I don't know why people missed out on the good side. Because my relationship with Ankita is so strong, we could let it happen to each other. We are happy, our relationship is very strong. Also, I never disturbed Ankita's game, I respected her individuality, and always knew it's okay to have disagreements", Vicky concluded.



