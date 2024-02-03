Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

Vicky Jain has reacted to the comments his mother made against Ankita Lokhnade during Bigg Boss 17.

Vicky Jain finally admitted that his mother's (Ranjana Jain) comments about Ankita Lokhande during their Bigg Boss visit were not right. Recently, while speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Vicky (also known as Vikki), said that whatever reactions she gave to the media came out because she has emotions for him.

In the interview, Vicky said, "Her emotion was for her son. That’s the only right thing. But the words she used were not right. Either it is my family or her (Ankita’s) family, they are connected to both of us. We were inside the show. They could see that we were facing some issues but they could not talk to us, neither could they understand it. Their reactions should not have come out the way they did. But it happened because she has that emotion for her son. Therefore, both the aspects are somewhere right but words weren’t right at all."

Vicky further added that half of their problem got solved after they came back home, "It was also because they weren’t able to meet us. When we came back, half of the problems were already solved. The feeling that your children are back at home ends most of the problems."

After Vicky's mom visited the Bigg Boss house, she made some shocking comments in media interviews and got flacked for the same. Even Ankita's actor friends such as Rashami Desai, called out Ankita's mom-in-law on social media.

About Bigg Boss 17

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 happened on January 28, with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy, and Abhishek Kumar becoming the first runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande became the third runner-up of the show and got evicted before Mannara Chopra. Arun Mashettey became the fourth runner-up of the season. Vicky Jain along with his mother, and sister-in-law attended the finale night, and they were also seen consoling and supporting Ankita, while leaving the BB sets.