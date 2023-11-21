'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Headlines

Sana Raees Khan looked seemingly distressed and Vicky Jain consoled her. This moment left netizens irked, and they brutally trolled him,

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain, is under the radar of the netizens. The taskmaster's beloved Vicky bhaiya was captured giving emotional support to seemingly distressed Sana Raees Khan. What irked internet users was the way Sana was holding Vicky's hand throughout their discussion. 

In the 59-second video, Sana tried to hold Vicky's hand multiple times, and Vicky was cheerfully speaking to Sana. This video from the live feed went viral on the internet, and Vicky is getting brutally trolled for it. On Reddit, Sana and Vicky's video was shared with the caption, "Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested." 

Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested
As soon as the video was shared, several internet users slammed Vicky was disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande. A netizen wrote, "This is weird. Also, this is the same Vicky who had an issue when Ankita danced with Chintu for a task." Another netizen wrote, "I don’t think he’s trying to hold the hand here Sana is trying to get him to hold her hand." An internet user slammed Vicky for not supporting Ankita even when she was vulnerable, "It's not wrong until u realise he has never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko. Such a useless husband he is." Another internet user wrote, "When man does this it’s fine no issue but if in his place Ankita or some other woman did it she would be criticized. I am sorry this is so wrong-Ankita was right now when I think of it." 

On Monday, Navid Sole had to take an exit from the Bigg Boss house due to a mid-week eviction. Navid was selected for his contribution to the game. After the eviction, Navid told DNA that he didn't want Sunny Arya to win the show, as he would set a wrong example. 

