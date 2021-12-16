Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's wedding gifts to each other cost more than salaries of CEOs

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot with each other on December 14, Tuesday in Mumbai. The festivities for the couple lasted for three days with six grand functions - mehendi, engagement, haldi, sangeet, reception and wedding ceremonies.

The newlyweds have given gifts worth crores to each other and their whopping prices will definitely make your jaw dropped. As per a Bollywood Life report, Vicky has gifted her bride a private villa in Maldives estimated to be worth Rs 50 crores and Ankita has bought aprivate personalised yacht for her husband which is worth Rs 8 crores. These expensive gifts are actually worth more than the salaries of CEOs across multinational companies.

The couple's industry friends have also showered them with expensive gifts. The report states that Ekta Kapoor, the queen of Indian television industry, has given Ankita diamonds worth Rs 50 lakhs. Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has presented Ankita with a Sabyasachi saree costing around Rs 15 lakh. Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankita's co-star from the hit Zee TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', has given her gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. Rashami Desai, who is currently participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', had already gifted Ankita with a saree from the Neeta Lulla collection costing around Rs 10 lakh.

Rithvik Dhanjani, who also starred in 'Pavitra Rishta', has gifted a costly watch to Vicky Jain and a diamond choker necklace worth around Rs 15 lakh to her co-star. Shaheer Sheikh, who has acted along with Ankita in the recent web series 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', has presented gold jewelry worth Rs 25 lakhs to the bride.

Ankita had acted along side Tiger Shroff and Sharddha Kapoor in the film 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. Tiger has said to have gifted a Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lakhs to the couple and Shraddha has presented a diamond necklace worth Rs 8 lakh to the bride.

There has been no official confirmation as yet if Ankita-Vicky have actually received these lavish wedding gifts.