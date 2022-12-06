Headlines

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

10 morning habits to speed up your weight loss journey

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Television

Varun Sood's tweet after Divya Agarwal engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar raises questions

Varun Sood's tweet after ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal's engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar has grabbed everyone's attention.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

After Divya Agarwal's engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun Sood took to Twitter and shared a calm emoji. Though he didn't mention anyone or anything but there is a lot of buzz around his post and many of his fans are assuming that it is his reaction to her engagement.

Some of Varun's fans asked him if he was doing fine. A Twitterati wrote, "I can feel u Varun same 2 same situations, bas meri wali ki 8th dec ko hai shaadi."  The second one said, "Shamita insecure? Konsa Bigg Boss dekh Rahi thi didi? Divya se insecured? shamita just disliked her because she was quick to know what kind of a woman and person that Divya is! Thank God she stayed away! Waise accha joke tha." 

The third one said, "And everything ends here The faith we had about you 2 getting reunited, our most favorite fairy tale got over officially for now, I am so broken that I can't even think of anything good properly. But ya at the end it's life nd we will move ahead with the truth. More power!." 

Another said, "Shamita ne bola tha bro lekin uswakth apne unko galat samjhata...dekho ab sab sach ho gaya Stay happy... 1 jayega 100 ayega bro chill mar." 

For the unversed, on December 5, she celebrated her 30th birthday and her celebration was more special as her entrepreneur boyfriend proposed to her. In one of the pictures, Apurva can be seen giving a kiss to Divya, while in another pic she is seen sporting her ring.

Divya wrote in the caption: "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparky and I found the right person to share the journey with...A forever promise. From this important day. I will never walk alone."

After the post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated her for the beginning of a new chapter of her life. TV actress Pavvitra Punia commented: "Oh my goddddddd oh my goddddd oh my godddddd..yesssss.....you guys....soooooooooo happyyyy." Jay Bhanushali, Sana Makbul also shared their best wishes and congratulated her.'

TV actress Rakshanda Khan mentioned: "Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!! Oh my God, I`m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!" 

Also Read|Divya Agarwal announces break-up with Varun Sood after 4 years of dating

Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood, whom she met on the sets of the show Ace Of Space. They dated for four years but later parted ways. (With inputs from IANS)

