Varun Sood's tweet after Divya Agarwal engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar raises questions

Varun Sood's tweet after ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal's engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar has grabbed everyone's attention.

After Divya Agarwal's engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun Sood took to Twitter and shared a calm emoji. Though he didn't mention anyone or anything but there is a lot of buzz around his post and many of his fans are assuming that it is his reaction to her engagement.

Some of Varun's fans asked him if he was doing fine. A Twitterati wrote, "I can feel u Varun same 2 same situations, bas meri wali ki 8th dec ko hai shaadi." The second one said, "Shamita insecure? Konsa Bigg Boss dekh Rahi thi didi? Divya se insecured? shamita just disliked her because she was quick to know what kind of a woman and person that Divya is! Thank God she stayed away! Waise accha joke tha."

— Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

The third one said, "And everything ends here The faith we had about you 2 getting reunited, our most favorite fairy tale got over officially for now, I am so broken that I can't even think of anything good properly. But ya at the end it's life nd we will move ahead with the truth. More power!."

Another said, "Shamita ne bola tha bro lekin uswakth apne unko galat samjhata...dekho ab sab sach ho gaya Stay happy... 1 jayega 100 ayega bro chill mar."

For the unversed, on December 5, she celebrated her 30th birthday and her celebration was more special as her entrepreneur boyfriend proposed to her. In one of the pictures, Apurva can be seen giving a kiss to Divya, while in another pic she is seen sporting her ring.

Divya wrote in the caption: "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparky and I found the right person to share the journey with...A forever promise. From this important day. I will never walk alone."

After the post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated her for the beginning of a new chapter of her life. TV actress Pavvitra Punia commented: "Oh my goddddddd oh my goddddd oh my godddddd..yesssss.....you guys....soooooooooo happyyyy." Jay Bhanushali, Sana Makbul also shared their best wishes and congratulated her.'

TV actress Rakshanda Khan mentioned: "Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!! Oh my God, I`m just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!"

Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood, whom she met on the sets of the show Ace Of Space. They dated for four years but later parted ways. (With inputs from IANS)

