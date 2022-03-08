Varun Sood's father Vineet REACTS to his son's break up with 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal

On Monday, Divya Agarwal shocked her fans when she announced her separation from Varun Sood. No one was able to believe this news until they read her post twice.

Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

After this new went viral, fans took to social media and expressed their feelings. However, after her announcement, Varun shared a photo saying, “Always and forever.” To which, social media user wrote, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath?”

Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath? — March 6, 2022

Varun replied, “Divya Ke Saath.” To which, his father replied, “Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on.”

Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on. March 6, 2022

It seems that his father wants him to move on in life. Meanwhile, Divya dared anyone trolling Varun on the basis of his character. She wrote, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life Respect.”