Vaishali Takkar's video saying 'life is precious' from hospital before her death goes viral

An old video of late actress Vaishali Takkar saying ‘life is precious’ before committing suicide is going viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

On Sunday, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself at her Indore home. Her friends, family and fans are still in shock as life was ‘precious’ for her.

Now an old video of Vaishali in which she can be heard saying ‘life is precious’ is going viral on social media. The actress recorded this video when she was hospitalised due to jaundice and viral fever. In the clip, she said., “Yeh jo life hai na dost bahot precious hai." She added, don’t waste time eating outside, fighting your girlfriend/boyfriend, and drinking, or partying till late night.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Takkar's mother has demanded justice for the actress after she was discovered dead at her home in the Sai Bagh colony of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, within the jurisdiction of the Tejaji police station, an official said on Sunday.  

According to Indian Express, Anu Kaur Takkar, the mother of the actress, claimed that Rahul Navlani, who is suspected of troubling her, used to think that Vaishali was to blame for their failing marriage, while in fact, it was the other way around. 

“She was normal before… (death by suicide). We did not have a one percent clue that she would take such a drastic step all of a sudden,” Vaishali’s mother said. 

“While we were also planning to her wedding in December or January, Rahul was also adamant about making attempts to get the wedding called off,” she added. “Vaishali has written that she will get justice only after Rahul will be punished,” she said. 

The official added that a suicide note was also found at the scene, suggesting that Rahul Navlani, her business neighbour, had been harassing her and causing her stress. 

For the unversed, on Monday, The Madhya Pradesh police booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting TV actress Vaishali Thakkar's suicide. The actress was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, under the limits of Tejaji police station, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. 

READ: Vaishali Takkar death: MP police book Rahul Navlani, his wife in suicide case

 

 

 

