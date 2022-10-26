Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Shivam Sharma reacts to actress' demise, reveals 'I sensed a sadness...'

Vaishali Thakkar- Shivam Sharma

Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma reacted to actress Vaishali Takkar's tragic death. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Shivam mourned the demise of his ex-girlfriend and stated that he and her family will have to regret that they didn't sense her struggle. For the unversed, Shivam and Vaishali dated from 2013 to 2015.

According to Sharma, Takkar has been a headstrong girl, and he is shocked that she took such a huge step in ending her life. "When I got the news of her death. I was shocked by it. She was such a strong girl, whenever we used to fight, pura ghar sarr par utha leti thi…I couldn’t believe someone like her could take such a step."

The actor further added that Vaishali met Shivam on his birthday, and he sensed sadness in her face. "My birthday was in June, and that was the time when I met her last. She came to my birthday. I sensed a sadness on her face, her smile was different. I asked her about it, and she shrugged it off by saying she is not well. Now, I have realised that she was lying. It was not about her health, but what she was going through in her personal life.”

Shivam further that apart from Rahul, his wife was also harassing her. Rahul wanted Vaishali not to get married to anyone, and be with him. While his wife assumed that Rahul is not being loyal to her because of Vaishali. At last, Shivam admitted that no one knew what Takkar was going through, not even her parents or her friends. "We all are getting to know of her struggle through her chats that have emerged now. We all have to live with the regret that we didn’t sense anything. Kabhi khulke baat nahi ki, kabhi humne pucha nahi. Now, we just want her to get justice," actor added.