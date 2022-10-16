Vaishali Takkar death: Shivam Sharma pens emotional note, says 'muje pata tha ye dukh bhi tu hi.....'

Credit: Shivam Sharma/Instagram

Television actress Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday. The actress, who started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, left her fans and family with tears in their eyes.

Vaishali Takkar's close friend Shivam Sharma, who also appeared in Lock Upp season 1, took to Instagram and shared a photo with the late actress with a long emotional note. He wrote, “मौत से पहले किसी को किसी ग़म से बचाना हो … हक़ीक़त और थी कुछ उसको जाके ये बताना हो … हमेशा देर कर्देता हूँ मैं … I will always love u jaaana @misstakkar_15 u will always be in my heart … par vi shivam sharma ki he jaan hosakti hai jo khudki jaan lele aur kisi me itni himmat nahi fullstop मैं फिर भी तुमको चाहूँगा…”

He added, ur legacy but u arent here… itna dukh pehli baar hua hai zindagi me par muje pata tha ye dukh bhi tu he de sakti hai aur kisi me itni himmat nahi… betu boht jaldi chali gai …. Tu dekh rahi hai mujhe aur meri haalat i know … spiritual world is what we believed in we werent humans we are a dimension nona we create our reality i ल always meet u in every time line as we have always and last time i left early this time u left me … il see you on the other side jaaana as always and will beat the fu@& outta u this was too early my spirit animal takkar … deewaana tera… ek aakhri chaahat teri aatma tript ho her baar milunga tuje main … हर बार हर बार और हर बार तेरा बेटू जाना @misstakkar_15.”

Meanwhile, As per the ANI report, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Motiur Rahaman said that the TV actress has been identified as Vaishali Takkar (29). A suicide note was also recovered from the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.