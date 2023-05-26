Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi refutes claims about late actress not wearing seat belt during accident

A photo of late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

On Wednesday, the news of television actress, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's demise shocked everyone. The actress died in a car accident, and there were reports that Vaibhavi wasn't wearing a seat belt during the accident. Producer JD Majethia, who had cast Vaibhavi for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2 also claimed that the actress was not wearing a seat belt. However, on Friday, the late actress' fiancé, Jay Gandhi opened up about the tragic accident and refuted the claims about not wearing seat belts. Vaibhavi and Jay went on a road trip to Himachal Pradesh when they met with an accident.

In a conversation with ETimes, an injured Jay shared a few thoughts about the tragic day, and clarified that they had their seat belts on and were not overspeeding. He said, "There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding.”

As per the report, Vaibhavi's brother, Ankit Upadhyaya also supported Jay's statement. He further added in the same interview, that she was always cautious and would never sit in a car without a seat belt. So for a road trip, she would be extra cautious. Her brother further confirmed, "The doctors also confirmed how there were seat belt marks around her neck. It is sad that we were thinking of planning her marriage, but now she is gone." Ankit also revealed that when the truck hit their car, Vaibhavi was thrown out of the car. The local people helped the injured actress to take her to the nearest hospital, but it was too late for the actress.

Vaibhavi Upadhaya featured in various television shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS, and also starred in Bollywood movies like Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, City Lights starring Rajkummar Rao and Timri