Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi refutes claims about late actress not wearing seat belt during accident

In a recent short conversation with a media portal, Jay ensured that they were wearing seat belts and they were not speeding as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi refutes claims about late actress not wearing seat belt during accident
A photo of late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

On Wednesday, the news of television actress, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's demise shocked everyone. The actress died in a car accident, and there were reports that Vaibhavi wasn't wearing a seat belt during the accident. Producer JD Majethia, who had cast Vaibhavi for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2 also claimed that the actress was not wearing a seat belt. However, on Friday, the late actress' fiancé, Jay Gandhi opened up about the tragic accident and refuted the claims about not wearing seat belts. Vaibhavi and Jay went on a road trip to Himachal Pradesh when they met with an accident. 

In a conversation with ETimes, an injured Jay shared a few thoughts about the tragic day, and clarified that they had their seat belts on and were not overspeeding. He said, "There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding.”

As per the report, Vaibhavi's brother, Ankit Upadhyaya also supported Jay's statement. He further added in the same interview, that she was always cautious and would never sit in a car without a seat belt. So for a road trip, she would be extra cautious. Her brother further confirmed, "The doctors also confirmed how there were seat belt marks around her neck. It is sad that we were thinking of planning her marriage, but now she is gone." Ankit also revealed that when the truck hit their car, Vaibhavi was thrown out of the car. The local people helped the injured actress to take her to the nearest hospital, but it was too late for the actress.  

Vaibhavi Upadhaya featured in various television shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS, and also starred in Bollywood movies like Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, City Lights starring Rajkummar Rao and Timri

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.