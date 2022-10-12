Urvashi Rautela wishes fans 'Happy Karwa Chauth' from Australia, Rishabh Pant fans say 'bas kar bhai ko...

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is in Australia, wished everyone Karwa Chauth in advance. She shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a white and red outfit and wished her fans ‘joy, peace and harmony.’

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “May the moon light flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth in advance…” Fan assumed that this post is for Rishabh Pant who is also in Australia for T20 World Cup. Some social media users asked Urvashi to not distract the cricketer.

One the social media users wrote, “Didi apni self respect ki kyu what laga rhi ho.”The second one commented, “Rishabh pant ke liye Hai Yeh Shayad.” The third person commented, “Ae bs kr bs kr bhai ko dhyan dene de cricket pr.” The fourth person mentioned, “Pant Bhai karwa chauth ko kuch special tha kya.”

On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra and wrote, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises).”

Though, the actress didn’t mention anyone’s name while sharing the photo. But the social media users assumed that the caption was indirectly talking about Rishabh Pant who is also in Australia for T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle as she jetted off for Australia. Incidentally, the T20 World Cup will also be taking place in Australia a few days from today (October 10). Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates. Earlier, the actress had hit headlines for putting out an anonymous 'Happy Birthday' wish on October 4 which happens to be Rishabh Pant's birthday.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the news after the actress recently revealed in one of her interviews that some 'RP' had come to meet her. She even addressed 'RP' as 'chotu bhaiya'. In response, the 24-year-old left-handed batsman had written, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He followed it up with two hashtags ‘#merapichachorhobehen’ and ‘#jhutkibhilimithotihai’. However, Rishabh deleted the Instagram story within minutes.