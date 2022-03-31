Urrfii Javed lashes out at Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for THIS reason

Known for her weird and strange outfit choices, television actress Urrfii Javed was recently spotted having a heated argument with the security guards in Mumbai who had objected to her getting clicked in front of the building where the actress was invited for an interview. The video for the same had gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the same video, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a famous fashion designer, took to the comments section of a celebrity paparazzi account that had shared the clip and wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her,"

Urrfi slammed Farah for calling her dressing distasteful on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 30. She wrote, "@farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an item number that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course."





In another lengthy post, Urrfii accused Farah of subtly s***t shaming her as she continued, "You spoke about how people don't like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn't like me is so 80's. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don't like their face so they should change it? What logic This is what you will teach your daughter? People don't like you please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me don't see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly! @farahkhanali."





Lastly, she put up a photo of Farah in a monokini and posted, "Not the kind to put women down but the hypocrisy really irks me! You can wear whatever you want, post whatever! Tasteful !! n I wear whatever I want, distasteful?"







READ | Urrfii Javed wears her photos as clothes, gets brutally trolled for bizarre video - WATCH



Meanwhile, on the work front, Urrfii has appeared in multiple shows such as ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.