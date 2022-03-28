Urrfii Javed cancels work appointment after getting into heated argument with guards- WATCH

Urrfii Javed never fails to grab attention, she often makes headlines for her fashion statement. She has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She is one the paps’ favourite celebrities as they never miss a chance to click her pictures.

On Monday, Urrfii Javed was spotted outside an office building where she came for some professional commitments. As soon as she arrived, paps started clicking her pics. Seeing this the guard came to her and asked not to get clicked Infront of the building. Urfii got into a heated argument with the guards and decided to leave the place and cancel all her appointments.

Urrfii Javed has made headlines for her unique outfits. She often gets trolled for her fashion choices, but that doesn't really bother her. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant had earlier revealed her fashion mantra and admitted that she cuts her dress and makes different outfits from it. In a video of Instant Bollywood, Urrfii frankly shared her fashion trick and said, “I'll tell you... jo kapde mein pehanti hu na.. toh agar ek dress hai.. toh main usse kat kar mein crop-top aur skirt bana deti hoon." Urrfii even admitted that she repeats her outfits and dyes them with different colours. "Dress ko kaat-peet ke kuch naya bana deti hoon, aur dye bhi kara deti hu.. so that you guys (media) would never get to know that I'm wearing the same dress.” Well, that's an honest confession though. Read: Urrfii Javed reveals her fashion secret, says 'main kapde kat ke...'

At the same day, Urrfii was spotted eating a ‘vada pav,’ and she asked the paps to excuse her for a while. However, the paparazzi captured the moment, and it was looking evident that Javed was too hungry, and couldn't control it. As soon as the video surfaced, people started commenting on it. A user said, "Wahi bolu...mere poche ka kapda kaha gayab ho gaya!!! Isne laga liya...batao bhai!" Another netizen said, "Muje didi ka fashion samaj hi nahi ata hai." Another user added, "Bechari k pas pehne ko kapde nahi or khane k liye sirf vadapav hai."