Urrfii Javed wears her photos as clothes, gets brutally trolled for bizarre video - WATCH

Urrfii Javed is known for wearing strange outfits and making controversial style statements. And, in her latest video, she seems to have crossed all the limits as the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urrfii is only seen wearing her own photographs in the reel she has shared on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 29.

"Will the real Urfi please standup ?Saw this idea on the internet , wanted to recreate this and here we are !", she captioned the video in which Javed is seen grooving to the international hit Swalla by Jason Derulo, whose video also features Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign. In the bizarre video, the television actress is seen wearing nothing but her own photographs tied around her body.

Netizens were quick enough to take to her comments section and brutally troll her for her absolutely weird video. While one Instagram user wrote, "ye kya pagal hai kya?", another commented, "Omg...hadd ho gaya ab to..aapka dressing style....yakkk". One netizen even called her photo frame as they wrote, "Kya photo frame ban ke ghoom rahi ho".

On Monday, March 28, Urrfii had again made headlines when she was spotted outside an office building where she came for some professional commitments. As soon as she arrived, paps started clicking her pictures. Seeing this, the guard came to her and asked her not to get clicked in front of the building. She got into a heated argument with him and decided to leave the place. Later, she wrote a detailed note on her Instagram Stories revealing her side of the story as to why she fought with the security personnel saying that they misbehaved with her and the shutterbugs.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Urrfii has appeared in multiple shows such as ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.