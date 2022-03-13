Urrfii Javed shows off her sizzling dance moves in multi-coloured bikini, video goes VIRAL

Urfi Javed's fashion choices are frequently discussed on the internet. She is often trolled as well, but she makes it a point to graciously handle them and continue doing what she does.

The TV star has now resorted to Instagram to post a dance video to a trending song.

Take a look-

The model walked the streets of Mumbai in a totally unexpected outfit after a series of simple looks. Urrfii's video, in which she is shown flaunting her unique fashion sense by replacing the top with several silver chains, had gone viral on social media. Urfi wore a mesh skirt with her makeshift chain top.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.