Urrfii Javed reveals why she fought with guards, says they 'misbehaved physically as well'

Urrfii Javed was sighted outside an office building on Monday, where she had come for an interview. As soon as she arrived, the paparazzi began taking pictures of her. When the guard noticed this, he approached her and asked her not to be photographed in front of the building. Urrfii became angry with the guards and decided to leave the building, cancelling all of her meetings.



Now explaining details about what happened, she said took to Instagram and wrote, “ So what happened today was, I was invited for an interview to a place where the guards really misbehaved (physically as well) with me and the paps. Later they apologized and said it was a miscommunication. The fact that I am not a star kid or I don’t have a god father and I don’t have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell you guys, ive started from the very bottom and i'm proud of it. Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn’t have had happened, (Not that I cant afford all that) but its just who I am, I love travelling in rickshaws, Ubers coz I don’t really believe in showing off. Everybody deserves respect, even the reporters and the paps. I was invited to that place, I didn’t barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary. Thanku and love to all. Lets all be a bit more kind to people around us.”



In another story, she added, “The media and I were invited to that place, so the guards could have asked their superiors before disrespecting us. Also I feel they could have been more polite. Im sure they wouldn’t have dared do this with someone travelling in fancy car with bouncers around the,. What happened in the end? They had to apologize saying it was a ‘miscoommunication’. Sad reality, the more you show off your money, the more respect people show you. Still this won't change me or the way I think!”



Urfi, 24, made her acting debut in the 2016 TV serial 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,' followed by roles in 'Meri Durga,' 'Bepannaah,' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She also appeared in the films ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’