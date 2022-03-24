Urrfii Javed reveals her fashion secret, says 'main kapde kat ke...'

Urrfii Javed has made headlines for her unique outfits. She often gets trolled for her fashion choices, but that doesn't really bother her. Now, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant finally revealed her fashion mantra and admitted that she cuts her dress and makes different outfits from it. In a video of Instant Bollywood, Urrfii frankly shared her fashion trick and said, "I'll tell you... jo kapde mein pehanti hu na.. toh agar ek dress hai.. toh main usse kat kar mein crop-top aur skirt bana deti hoon." Urrfii even admitted that she repeats her outfits and dyes them with different colours. "Dress ko kaat-peet ke kuch naya bana deti hoon, aur dye bhi kara deti hu.. so that you guys (media) would never get to know that I'm wearing the same dress." Well, that's an honest confession though.

In the same day, Urrfii was spotted eating a 'vada pav,' and she asked the paps to excuse her for a while. However, the paparazzi captured the moment, and it was looking evident that Javed was too hungry, and couldn't control it. As soon as the video surfaced, people started commenting on it. A user said, "Wahi bolu...mere poche ka kapda kaha gayab ho gaya!!! Isne laga liya...batao bhai!" Another netizen said, "Muje didi ka fashion samaj hi nahi ata hai." Another user added, "Bechari k pas pehne ko kapde nahi or khane k liye sirf vadapav hai."

Recently, during an interview with KoiMoi while promoting her Punjabi music video, 'Befikra', Urrfii shared her views on whether she would ever agree to go nude in films and if yes, then what shall be the deciding factor. "Why would I just want to go nude? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially."