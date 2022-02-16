Urrfii Javed recalls meeting Alia Bhatt, reveals 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star called her 'pretty' - watch

TV star and former 'Bigg Boss OTT" contestant Urrfii Javed recently spoke about a time she had met 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt. Recalling a party from five years ago where she met Alia, Urrfii said that when the Bollywood diva saw her at the party, she complimented her and called her 'pretty'.

Urrfii mentioned that Alia's comment impacted her deeply since she was a big star already and yet was so grounded that the first thing she noticed in her was that she was pretty. Urrfii said that she wants to be as grounded as Alia.

Speaking to the paps, Urrfii Javed said in a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, "Alia Bhatt...to be very honest I don't know if she remembers this, she met me once, five years back and I was a very weird child...very weird... at a party or something. She just looked at me and went like...'oh you're pretty' and I just was like 'did Alia Bhatt just call me pretty'. I didn't even say thank you to her because I was so scared and I'm like Alia still thinks that I'm rude. Probably she doesn't even remember me but that I thing really left an impact on me and I thought that bro...'itni badi actress hoke bhi the first thing she said to me was that you're pretty'. That thing is still in my head and I want to be as grounded as I can be like her."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on being compared with Rakhi, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

Talking about Rakhi, Urrfii said, "Whatever she does, she doesn't care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don't mind being compared to her, it's actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don't mind being compared with her, I don't like putting women down."

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.