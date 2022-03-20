Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bold backless top, netizens ask 'ye kya pehna hai?'

Urrfii Javed, one of the internet's most popular fashionistas, has once again been trolled. Some internet users were not pleased with the actress's stunning backless top.

She may be seen in the video siding her hair on the side to show off her back.

Take a look at the video here:

A few days ago she talked about her Holi memories, including how a few kids threw balloons at her when she was out buying milk. She went on to say that she rarely played Holi since her family was so protective of her. Urfi also stated that she has no advice to provide to anyone because everyone should live their lives without fear.

Recently, Urrfii and Rakhi Sawant posed together for the camera and were brutally trolled for their antics. In the video, Rakhi can be seen helping Urrfii drink cold drink from a glass before drinking the beverage herself. The two wore revealing outfits as they attended a party together. Netizens were quick to react to the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."