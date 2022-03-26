Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing black bikini, netizens say ‘tumhe kapdo ki zaroorat hai’

Urrfii Javed is a social media sensation. Her dress choices frequently make the news. The beauty, on the other hand, deals with things in the greatest way possible. She has frequently expressed her thoughts on the subject. She's posted multiple videos in which she's seen designing clothing for herself, as well as images that are beautiful yet don't appeal to trolls.

Now, the TV actress has taken to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen plucking flowers from a tree.

She captioned the post as, “I’m a rose that came from concrete! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #rotd.”



Watch the viral video here:

Some trolls ridiculed her for her outfit in the comments section of the post. One user wrote, 'tumhe phool ki nahi kapdo ki zaroorat hai'. While another one wrote, 'pata nahi kya hi pehna hai.'

Urrfii's video, in which she flaunted her unusual fashion sense by replacing her top with multiple silver chains, went viral on social media a few days ago. Urfi paired her makeshift chain top with a mesh skirt.

Also read: Urrfii Javed reveals her fashion secret, says 'main kapde kat ke...'



In February, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on this comparison, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.

Urfi, 24, made her acting debut in the 2016 TV serial 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,' followed by roles in 'Meri Durga,' 'Bepannaah,' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She also appeared in the films ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’