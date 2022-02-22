Urrfii Javed accuses casting director of asking for 'sexual favours', he responds

TV star Urrfii Javed shot to fame after her brief stint in the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After Urrfii exited the show, she made headlines for her unconventional choice of outfits which many on social media have called out for being 'inappropriate'. Urrfii continues to rule headlines with her unorthodox choice of garments and often ends up being brutally trolled for it too. However, it hasn't dampened her spirits and she continues to share photos and videos sporting eccentric outfits.

However, this time, Urrfii isn't making headlines for her fashion choices. She recently took to her Instagram Stories and accused casting director Obed Afridi of asking for sexual favours in lieu of work.

Urrfii said that Obed had asked for sexual favours and asked her to compromise for music videos. Urrfii also mentioned that Obed had laughed at her when she threatened to expose him. She stated that Obed made inappropriate statements and indecent moves when they worked together on a project. She also mentioned that Obed did not pay her for the work and instead s**t shamed her.

"I'm fighting against him because he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know that girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime," Urfi wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

READ: Is Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Fans speculate

In response to Urrfii, Tv star Priyank Sharma wrote while extending his support to her, "He ask(s) girls to sleep with him for work. He has asked (person) once to sleep for work and then was showing us attitude. I f**ked him over but he ain't gonna stop." Urfi shared a screenshot of his response on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Obed shared a photo with Urrfii on his Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Jab apna kaam nikal jaata hai log badnam karne lag jaate hai."

As per an India Today report, in 2019 Obed was arrested in New Delhi for allegedly using a fake identity to cheat girls while promising them work.