Uorfi Javed reveals a man was blackmailing to 'cyber rape' her, seeks help from Mumbai police

Urfi Javed revealed that since the individual obtained a morphed image of her, he has been harassing her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Today, Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi, posted on Instagram about how she was being blackmailed by a man.

Urfi Javed revealed that since the individual obtained a morphed image of her, he has been harassing her. She wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it . 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile . This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career . Yes , he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it )
It’s not him that I’m disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed . I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action . Anyways this man is a threat to society , women . He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely . The last picture is of his best friend , sera Kishore . I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore , I contacted the sisters , sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what , these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me ! Wow . These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me , I tried contacting them but no response , no help . Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry .”

Check out the post here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, followed by Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

