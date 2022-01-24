Urfi Javed's jaw-dropping photos in backless crop top go viral- check out

Urfi Javed has been ruling the headlines ever since she started posting her bold pictures on social media. She is one of those actresses who doesn’t care about what people say. Therefore, she often shares her pictures in revealing dresses on Instagram.

Urfi on Monday took to Instagram and dropped three pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing a backless crop top, teamed up with brown pants. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Looking back at ya.” The pictures went viral in no time. People started commenting on them.

One of the social media users wrote, “Extremely hot look absolutely gorgeous,” another user mentioned, “Nagin nagin dik rahi ho.” The third one said, “isko thand nahi lagti.” A number of people dropped hearts and fir emojis under the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Urfi had dropped three pictures of herself with an emotional note. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She further mentioned, “ The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You’re stronger than the situations around you .” This left her fans emotional.