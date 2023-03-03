Urfi Javed wears low-waist saree with crown at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla event, netizens call her 'besharamo ki rajkumari'

Urfi Javed

Love Urfi Javed, or hate her, but you can't ignore her, can you? Urfi knows how to grab eyeballs. She's always leaving netizens amused. Urfi's fashion statements are widely popular on social media, and she knows how to keep the ball rolling.

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted attending Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's new collection launch Mera Noor Hai Mashoor, with other celebrities like Babil Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Neetu Kapoor, and others. The event was on the lines of the Met Gala. Urfi was spotted attending the event in a low-waist saree with a net blouse embellished with red dotted embroidery. The crown she carried completed the look, and Urfi charmed the red carpet.

Here's the video

As soon as the video surfaced, her look was noticed, and netizens mixed-to-negative opinions about it. A user wrote, "Miss Besharam ka crown h kya jo sar pe hai (Is she been crowned as Miss Shameless)." Another user wrote, "How long is she gonna do this? Soon she will run out of ideas." One of the users wrote, "Besharamo ki rajkumari." A netizen added, "Ye cartoon bni ghumti rhti h or ye log uski pic post krte rhte h (She roams around like a cartoon and these people keep posting her pictures)." Another netizen added, "She is typical MUSEUM material."

Last week in February, Urfi Javed pushed the boundaries of boldness with an all-new magazine shoot that has her adorning the designs of six different fashion designers. The clothes range from an outlandish transparent catsuit to a very-Urfi-like breastplate bralet. What caught netizens’ eye, though, are her bright pink hair in the shoot.

Urfi shot for Dirty Magazine recently and the publication shred the cover pictures on social media on Friday afternoon. The shoot sees Urfi collaborate with six different designers, who ‘and dress her in a mix of custom and couture pieces’. Calling the pieces, Urfi-approved, the caption said they ‘perfectly reflected her personality’. On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.