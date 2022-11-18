Urfi Javed wears bizarre bikini top made with smartphones, netizens say 'bas yehi dekhna baaki tha'

Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, an internet star, is known for her eye-catching ensembles. This time, she has this time taken it up by a notch. The Bigg Boss OTT competitor did the unthinkable. This time, she used charging cords and smart phones to create a bikini top. Yes, you read that correctly.

Along with the smartphone top, she wore blue coloured pants and a blazer.

In the caption, Urfi wrote, “fully charged.”

Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, “Mera mobile waps krdo urfi..”

Another wrote, “Nya natak or ab”. “Ab yah kaun sa pagalpanti hai Had Ho Gai Ab To Koi nikaalo isko India Se Bahar....” wrote a third on Urfi’s post.

Splitsvilla X4 is turning attention because to the social media sensation. One of the 14th season's competitors is Urfi. As Urfi makes her spectacular, fashionable entry into the world of Splitsvilla, we can witness other competitors generating surprises in the brand-new ad released.

Urfi introduced herself by saying, "Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na... but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.

For those who are unaware, Urfi earned greater notoriety after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was televised exclusively on Voot last year. After Zeeshan Khan severed his relationship with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition, she was the first competitor to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone.

Javed, also known online as Uorfi, has a massive l following on social media, with 3.8 million Instagram followers and 92,000 Twitter followers. Urfi Javed keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media