Urfi Javed wears '200 rupaye wale' bangles on Anjali Arora's birthday bash, impresses netizens with honesty

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed believes in keeping it real, and she doesn't shy away from being true to herself. On Wednesday, Javed attended Lock Upp contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora's birthday bash. The two actresses recently collaborated on a viral reel on Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, and they blasted the digital world with it.

Coming back to Anjali Arora's birthday bash, Urfi donned a black outfit with bridal bangles (chuda). The golden bangles were matching with her outfit, and even paps were amazed by the combination. More than the combination, it is the honesty of Urfi that is winning the internet. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi was captured saying that the bangles are gold-plated and they are fake. "Yeh sone ki nahi hai...nakli hai 200 ruapiye wale," Urfi confessed with laughter.

Watch the video

As soon as the video was posted, several netizens lauded the Bigg Boss OTT star's honesty. A user wrote, "This girl is unbeatable in her dressing sense." Another user stated, "Bangles ka kya tuk h smjh nh ati ye ldki or iska fashion." One of the users added. "Dress Achi Lag Rhi h But Pta Nhi Kyu Lag Rha h Ki Ulta Pehen Li h. Just Kidding You're Looking Gorgeous." A netizen added, "ATI Sundar Kanya."

Social media star Urfi Javed is known for giving out unique fashion statements. However, there is another side of the Bigg Boss OTT star that you are not aware of. Urfi is a beauty expert too, and she got some tricks to get perfect glowing skin.

While studying her Instagram profile, we found out that in 2020-2021, Urfi posted some videos of DIY face masks that are quite useful and easy. In one of her posts, Urfi showed how to make a sheet mask with banana extracts. In the video, Urfi takes a banana, adds a teaspoon of honey, squeezes a lemon, adds some isab-gol, mixes it and spread it on the face with a brush. Later, she covers the face with a sheet mask. Javed instructs to keep the mask for 15 minutes, and dadah! Urfi shared the video by saying, "Why buy expensive sheet masks! This DIY fruit sheet mask will leave your skin glowing and super hydrated! Try it and let me know! #diy #facemask #sheetmask."

Watch the video

Urfi Javed's latest track Haye Haye Yeh Majboori is performing great on digital platforms. On the work front, she was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT.