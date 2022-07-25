Search icon
Urfi Javed uses rose petals to cover her modesty, netizens say 'Ranveer Singh waale se...'

Urfi Javed has always been vocal about her feelings, she never fails to speak her heart out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Credit: Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is known for her unique fashion sense, never fails to grab attention. She is one of those actresses who speak her heart out, she has always been vocal about what she feels.

Urfi Javed doesn’t care about what people say, she is fearless. Her social media post and of course her outfits often go viral in no time. Urfi recently shared a video in which she can be seen covering herself with rose petals. Netizens reacted to the clip, some even compared her with Ranveer Singh who went nude for a magazine photoshoot.

One of the social media users wrote, “Ranveer Singh wale se toh ye bhi thik h bhai.” Another said, “Yeh Ranveer Singh aur Urfi ka door ka koi relationship to nahi hai dono ko same shauk hai.” The third person commented, “Iss ke aur ranveer Singh ke shadi karado .” The fourth one commented, “Trying to compete with Mrs Ranveer Padukone,” and it continued.

Recently, stepped out in a bold black outfit, paired with black heels. Her videos and photos went viral on social media. In the viral video, paps can be seen taking her photos. Urfi can be heard telling the media to ‘cool down’ in the video. Netizens have reacted to the clip. One of the social media users wrote, “She is going back to stone age.” The second one mentioned, “How does she walk with those heels on Indian roads.” The fourth one commented, “Someone said from behind ....aj ka din axa h makes me laughing.”

Watch Video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on being asked ‘which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare’, Ranveer named Urfi Javed on Koffee with Karan season 7. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon.

Urfi Javed also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are’re sweet!”

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, followed by Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Urfi Javed also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Her time on the show was cut short when her partner on the show, Zeeshan Khan, swapped his link with Divya Aggarwal, putting Urfi in the nominations.

 

 

