Urfi Javed wishes to collaborate with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, dances to 'shemdi'

Urfi Javed-MC Stan/Instagram

Urfi Javed never fails to catch her audience by surprise with her bizarre yet unique outfits. She has been giving major fashion goals to the youth as she styles herself with anything and everything every time she steps out. The social media sensation never fails to catch the paparazzi's attention even if she steps out for a brief moment.

Urfi was seen with her sister Asfi Javed on Friday, February 17, and both the ladies looked stunning in their sizzling outfits. In a video shared by Voompla on Instagram, the paps asked her views on the rapper MC Stan, who recently emerged as the Bigg Boss 16 winner defeating Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the finale.

The actress said, "Are MC Stan toh mujhe bhut pasand hai yaar, I love him. Jab bhi mujhse koi puchta tha kaun jeetega, mera ek hi naam hota the MC Stan. Mujhe toh 'Shemdi' pasand hai uska, I simply love him (I really like MC Stan, I love him. Whenever someone used to ask him who would win, I will always take his name. I really like his 'Shemdi')". MC Stan constantly used the word 'Shemdi' in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress then even danced briefly to his catchphrase.

When Urfi was further asked if she would like to collaborate with MC Stan, she replied, ‘Woh MC Stan se bolo, woh ab bada aadmi bann gaya hai, dil ka acha hai, bolna tum usko, I love him (Tell that to MC Stan, he has now become a huge star, he is still pure by heart, you guys tell him that I love him)". Lastly, the paps said her to perform a song with MC Stan, to which she replied, "Pakka, agar ho jaayega toh (Definitely, if that happens)".

For the unversed, Urfi Javed participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. The digital-only version was streamed on Voot and was hosted by Karan Johar. Javed was the first contestant to get evicted on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.



