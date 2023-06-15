Search icon
'Roz hi toh girti rehti hai': Urfi Javed falls while posing for fans, viral video divides netizens

Urfi Javed's latest media appearance has brought mixed reactions from the netizens. While a section of internet users brutally trolled the actress, other internet users supported Urfi's confidence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Photos from Urfi Javed's latest media appearence

Spontaneity and living with a carefree attitude are what make Urfi Javed so popular. The actress is game for taking a joke on herself and laughing at herself. In the latest media appearance of Urfi, the actress lost her balance and tripped while posing with her fans. The actress fell but quickly got up with the help of paps. 

As soon as the actress stood up, she laughed at the situation and continued posing with fans for selfies. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "#urfijaved FALLING." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was uploaded, it attracted netizens' attention. While a section of netizens praised the confidence of Urfi, another section brutally trolled the actress. An internet user wrote, "She fells, but her confidence remains unaffected!" Another internet user wrote, "Why would you post this? Have some ethics of journalism." A netizen wrote, "Roj hi to girti hai, aaj thoda or gir gayi." Another netizen wrote, "Wonder how people are mocking this girl, but give a shit to what that black tshirt guy did..bas photo kheechne ki padi hai..she asked fr support..bas camera leke khada hai ..atleast she stood up smiled n said jaldi kheechlo..her clothes are short..but kuch cheezo se uchi bahut hai!" Another netizen wrote, "Ye ta hone hi tha ek din." 

Television actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed, who has been ruling the news headlines, grabbed attention when she donned a bikini top made of pizza slices on Monday. On Tuesday, the actress was seen distributing pizzas to the pap and the video of her is now going viral on Instagram in a fully covered dress.

In the clip, she can be seen interacting with the paps and giving the pizzas in an outfit that also covers half of her face. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, "Pizzas anyone? Urfi Javed is here with yet again unique outfit. Name this outfit in the comment section." One of the social media users wrote, "Dil se achi hai guys ye....don't judge a book by it's cover or by her dress." The second one said, "A ladki dill ki achi he."  The third one said, "Everything aside, she is kind." The fourth one said, "o iske sath hai wo bhi bewkoof hai." On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.  

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
