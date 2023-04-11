Urfi Javed trends on Twitter for 'most normal' outfit, netizens joke she is unrecognisable: 'Jab kapde pehenti hai...'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed was trending on Twitter briefly on Monday evening. But contrary to what everyone thought, this time the reason was not a new controversy or some fresh, quirky outfit. It was the opposite actually. Many netizens were taken aback by a pic the actress posted on Twitter in a re;atively ‘normal’ outfit. Soon, it became a focal point of memes and jokes.

On Monday afternoon, Urfi, best known for her appearances on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splistvilla, posted a picture of herself in a neon green outfit. The dress consisted of a skirt and a halter neck tube top with a matching choker on the neck. The actress posted a photo posing in the outfit and showcasing her contrasting blue nailpaint.

While glamorous, the outfit was a far cry from some of the more outrageous and quirky fashion choices Urfi has made in the recent past. As recently as Sunday, Urfi had posed topless wering just a skirt made of flowers. Last week, she styled herself in a pant suit with articifial grass on it and late last month, she stepped out wearing a see-through outfit made of a fishing net. Naturally, given her past records, many felt the otfit was a rather ‘conservative’ choice for Urfi.

One comment on the picture read, “Most normal outfit.” Another Twitter user joked, “Jab kapde oehenti hai pehchaan me nahi aati (When she wears clothes, she is unrecognsable).” Others wondered why Urfi resorts to ‘attention-grabbing’ fashion when she can look glamorous otherwise too. “Why does she wear those clothes for attention when she looks so glam anyway,” read one tweet.

Urfi began her career in entertainment in her teens as she appeared in a number of TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Daayan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further gained fame for appearing in reality shows Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and MTV Splitsvilla in 2022.