Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India's third Moon mission, all you need to know

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

Watch: Massive Fire At Greater Noida Mall; People Jump From 3rd Floor

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India's third Moon mission, all you need to know

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

PM Modi US Visit: 5 things to know about Modi's landmark state visit to the United States

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

DNA: Mumbai man 'murders' live-in, disposes of upper half of body

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

television

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

According to reports, Urfi Javed is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Urfi Javed often grabs headlines because of her bizarre fashion sense. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares her looks made from DIY on social media. However, according to reports, the actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. 

According to reports from ETimes, a source close to the actress said that Urfi Javed has been approached for Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The source quoted, “Uorfi has been approached for 'Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2' as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut.” 

The rumours of Urfi Javed being the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have created a huge buzz around the movie. However, neither the makers nor Urfi has yet made any confirmation about the same.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor left fans excited as she unveiled the poster of the sequel of the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Dropping the poster on Instagram, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024.”

Helmed by Dibakar Bonnerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha might face a major clash with Akshay Kumar’s untitled Soorarai Pottru remake which was recently postponed to February 16. The first part produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in key roles. 

Urfi Javed who recently grabbed headlines when she walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, rose to fame from his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has worked in several television shows like Durga, Tedi Medi Family, and more. If the reports are to be believed, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie. 

Read Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel over her 'OTT full of homosexuality' remark, says 'not getting work for 25 years made...'

 

