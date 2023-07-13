Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

According to reports, Urfi Javed is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film.

Urfi Javed often grabs headlines because of her bizarre fashion sense. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares her looks made from DIY on social media. However, according to reports, the actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut.

According to reports from ETimes, a source close to the actress said that Urfi Javed has been approached for Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The source quoted, “Uorfi has been approached for 'Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2' as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut.”

The rumours of Urfi Javed being the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have created a huge buzz around the movie. However, neither the makers nor Urfi has yet made any confirmation about the same.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor left fans excited as she unveiled the poster of the sequel of the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Dropping the poster on Instagram, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024.”

Helmed by Dibakar Bonnerjee, Love Sex Aur Dhokha might face a major clash with Akshay Kumar’s untitled Soorarai Pottru remake which was recently postponed to February 16. The first part produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in key roles.

Urfi Javed who recently grabbed headlines when she walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, rose to fame from his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has worked in several television shows like Durga, Tedi Medi Family, and more. If the reports are to be believed, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie.

