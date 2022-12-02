Urfi Javed tells Sunny Leone 'you can't compete with my outfit'

Credit: Urfi Javed-Sunny Leone/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is known for her unusual fashion statement, often grabs eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of Splitsvilla X4 Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her. Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says, "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab."

Urfi replies, "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone`s imagination." Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing Chalo Ishq Ladaaye.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Uorfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur. Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Earlier, Chahatt Khanna's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Gandotra reacted to Urfi Javed and his girlfriend’s ugly spat. He blamed the media for their spat after Chahatt reacted to Urfi and Chetan Bhagat controversy.

Rohan wrote, “want to put the word across for this reporter and not only this reporter, any other paps. They go behind the actors and provoke them to say something. And when actors say no, they say Chota sa bite abt Chetan and urfi. And they won't leave you until you utter something. In all this controversy, only pages like these are getting benefits with views and engagement. Nobody else, ppl keep fighting, they are the mediums to create a fight and in the end, they get all the benefits whereas actors just keep abusing each other. One word- we should refrain from speaking to these ppl who provoke you.”

Urfi shared the screenshot and wrote, “Why don't you tell this to your girlfriend personally, mister? Now that you are seeing that she is getting backlash for her misogynistic and senseless statement, you are blaming the reporter and the page. He didn't put the gun on her head. She said what she had to say. Please take accountability for your words instead of blaming others. Your girlfriend should refrain from commenting on other women's clothes when she herself wears whatever she wants. Your girlfriend was the one provoking me unnecessarily!” (With inputs from IANS)