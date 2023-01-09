Bholi hai bechari: Urfi Javed tells her 'grandfather' Javed Akhtar to divide property with her, netizens react

File Photo

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is paps’ favourite celeb, recently met her ‘grandfather’ Javed Akhtar on a flight. She shared the photo with him with the caption, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe.”

On Sunday, the actress was talking about her meeting with Javed to the paps. Urfi Javed revealed that she jokingly told Javed Akhtar ‘aapko pata haina property ke teen hisse hone waale hai (you know that your property will be divided between three now).’ The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Bholi hai bechari.” The second one said, “Sangat kaa asar...suits mae aa gayi.” The third one said, “Sardi leg agai isliye purai kapdey pehan liya.” The fourth one said, “phle baar isko mane itne ache kapdo me dekha.”

Urfi's fashion statements have earned her praise, criticism, and even legal action. Last week, politician Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Urfi over her dressing sense.

Since then, Urfi spotted wearing decent clothes in her public appearance. Javed was also spotted wearing woolen clothes, and a majority of netizens called it the aftermath of the police complaint. However, Urfi has finally broken the silence that why she chose to wear such outfits. In a series of Instagram stories, Urfi stated, "I am allergic to clothes."

n her first story, Urfi shared a photo of her legs, filled with moles, and asked, "anyone gets these allergies in winters?" with options of Yes and No. Later, she shared another video of her legs and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes." Urfi posted a video in which, she said, "So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)."

Read| Urfi Javed says Sajid Khan's 'personality stinks,' slams director for suggesting MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam