Urfi Javed talks to Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik in viral video, netizens say 'vo bol rhi hai kapde kyu pahnte ho'

Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik has been making headlines because of his down-to-earth nature, talent, and innocence. In a viral video, Abdu can be seen talking to social media sensation Urfi Javed at an event.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The clip was then reshared by the fan page and netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Urfi taking some fashion inspiration.” The second one said, “Next dress is burgir.” The third one said, “Urfi asking to collab.” The fourth one said, “Wo bol rhi hai kapde kyo pahnte ho.” The fifth one said, “Abdu be like- ye pgl aunty kaise kaise kapde phente ho aur haar time chikrte rehte ho eeee ooo aa krti rehte ho.”

The sixth one said, “about her dressing sense if it will be allowed in Abdus country .” the seventh one said, “Chhote bacho pe keya aasar padega.” Recenly, Urfi Javed defended Sheezan in Tunisha's suicide case and said that he cannot be blamed her for her death. She added that a person cannot be forced to stay with someone against his/her own wishes.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, she penned a note that read, "My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay."

"Girls no one I repeat no one, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more", she further added.

