Urfi Javed takes an indirect dig at ex-beau Paras Kalnawat, calls him 'toxic'?

Urfi Javed is known for keeping it real and living her life with a devil may care attitude. Recently Urfi was asked to share a beauty secret for glowing skin, and Urfi's reply hinted at an indirect dig at her ex-beau Paras Kalnawat. It seemed like Urfi called Paras 'toxic'

Recently, Urfi conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. One of her followers asked the share a hack for glowing skin, apart from drinking plenty of water. Javed replied to the query by stating, "Date a toxic man. Jitna zyada toxic ladka utna aap rouoge, aur rone ka baad ka jo glow hota hai who aur kahi aa hie nahi sakta.”

Here's Urfi's reply

Earlier in August, Paras was in the news for being ousted from the popular show Anupamaa. As per the makers, the actor has been shown the exit door for breaching the contract and saying yes to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. However, he has also shared his views and stated that he was unhappy with the show. During an interaction with India Forums, Paras even shared his views on ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed's comments on him. For the unversed, Urfi and Paras dated for a brief moment, and they parted their ways soon. The duo was also seen in the show Meri Durga.

In her early interviews, Javed has called Paras 'possessive.' She even stated that Paras told Anupamaa makers not to cast her. Kalnawat addressed Javed's statements promptly and stated, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly." Paras continued, "I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all.”