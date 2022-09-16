Urfi Javed takes a dig at Chahatt Khanna after her name appears in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case

File photo

Chahatt Khanna and Urfi Javed have been at odds ever since the former made some remarks on the provocative and outrageous clothing worn by the Bigg Boss OTT competitor. Following that, Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna got into a heated argument on social media, during which Urfi even brought up Chahatt Khanna's divorce and made derogatory remarks. Later, she expressed regret over the same.

In the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, Chahatt Khanna's name has now surfaced. She allegedly met him in jail together with two other actresses. According to the allegations, he gave her a Versace bag and Rs 2 lakh in cash as a gift.

Reacting to the same, Urfi shared a screenshot from a leading portal and wrote "But i'm obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying media."

In a charge sheet obtained by the portal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar,”

The report even revealed that as per the charge sheet, Nikki was given an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag. On Thursday, actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for the same case. Delhi Police commences a fresh round of questioning in the fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, summoning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning regarding the same on Wednesday.