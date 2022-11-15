Urfi Javed stuns internet by posing in pink sharara, netizens ask 'tabiyat thik hai?'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known for creating her own fashion statements, by going bold, barring it all, and donning the impossible outfit with a 'devil may care' attitude. After making back-to-back headlines with strange outfits, Urfi stunned the netizens by going traditional. The Bigg Boss OTT star donned a floral pink ethnic sharara dress, with a matching dupatta, and a passa hanging on the left side of the forehead. Netizens are finding it hard to believe it.

Urfi posted the video with the caption, "Only because I love Halaa and Hania," and broke the internet with her jaw-dropping looks.

Watch the video

As soon as Urfi shared the photo, social media users have gone bonkers over the look. Many of them claimed that is Urfi okay. A user asked, "Omg aaj to pure kapde me taliya aaj bada acha laga apko aese dekh ke." Another user wrote, "Mam plzz itne kapre na phne kre plzzzz." One of the users added, "Tabiyat to thik hai is ki ya phir hindustani bhau ka kamal hai." A netizen added, "Uorfi u killing itt. Seriously This Costume, Gajab hai Urfii Are you Princess." Another netizen stated, "Yrr aap kitni pyaari lagg rhi ho."

A few netizens took a sarcastic dig that Urfi made a change in look after happened Hindustani Bhau slammed the artist. "Itni jaldi sudhar gaye... lagta hai Hindustani bhaau ne barober bamboo diya hai." Another user pointed out, "Hindustani bhau sudhar diya... wha bhau." Another users wrote, "ye kya ho gaya koi Dr ko bulao."

READ: Spilitsvilla X4 promo: Furious Urfi Javed asks 'who do think you're talking to?' Netizens react

In a recent video that Urfi shared on Instagram, Hindustani Bhau was heard telling the actress to quit wearing her daring attires because it goes against Indian culture. He added that he would take the necessary action if she did not comprehend.

Urfi Javed responded to it and wrote in one story, “Ohhh!Or aap gaali dete ho wo to India ka Riyaz hai, apka gaaliyo ne kitne logo ko sudhara hai.. Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars but wait havent you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna. Also remember you told my photographer and Mohsin that you wanna talk to me a few months back that you wanna help me in Obed Afridi’s case you wanted publicity and I told you straight away no. I don’t want your help! Kapde toh ya hu mere same the! Also one thing f**k you.” Currently, Urfi is also be seen in making headlines at Splitsvilla X4.