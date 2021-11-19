Urfi Javed stuns fans in a red fiery bralette, mini skirt - See pics

Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed has been in the news ever since she left the Bigg Boss house and it has mostly been for her fashion sense and her airport looks. She has been both massively criticised and appreciated for it.

Her journey has been a little bumpy but unbelievable. One moment no one knew her name and the next moment she became an overnight sensation. Even though she quite often gets trolled for what she wears, she continues to surprise us at every step with something new.

Her latest picture on Instagram is making her fans go crazy. In the latest series of pictures, she is seen wearing a red dress and holding a mocktail. Looking absolutely stunning, she has also accessorised her look with a choker.

No matter how much Urfi gets criticised, she never fails to put out her best self. Uncontrollable fans commented on the post with fire and heart emojis. Some also called her 'sizzling' and a 'red angel'.

She often posts on social media in revealing dresses. It was also reported that she makes her dresses herself. Urfi was recently rumoured that she might enter the Bigg Boss house again as a guest contestant but currently, there's no news of it.

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has also worked in several TV shows including Meri Durga, Bepannah and Chandra Nandini among others.