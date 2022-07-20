Urfi Javed steps out in black see-through dress, asks media to 'cool down'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines with her unique fashion choices. On Wednesday, she stepped out in a bold black outfit, paired with black heels. Her videos and photos went viral on social media.

In the viral video, paps can be seen taking her photos. Urfi can be heard telling the media to ‘cool down’ in the video. Netizens have reacted to the clip. One of the social media users wrote, “She is going back to stone age.” The second one mentioned, “How does she walk with those heels on Indian roads.” The fourth one commented, “Someone said from behind ....aj ka din axa h makes me laughing.”

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, on being asked ‘which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare’, Ranveer named Urfi Javed on Koffee with Karan season 7. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon.

Urfi Javed also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are’re sweet!”

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, followed by Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

Urfi Javed also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Her time on the show was cut short when her partner on the show, Zeeshan Khan, swapped his link with Divya Aggarwal, putting Urfi in the nominations.

Earlier, Urfi opened up on facing sexual harassment while speaking to ETimes. She stated, “There was a scene where the actor playing my brother-in-law in the show was supposed to look at me, but the producer turned the looking in touching. She made that guy touch my legs and she started asking him to lift up my saree so that my underwear gets to be seen, etc. Then I realised that she played with me. But then I had to keep going.”