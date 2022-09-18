Urfi Javed shows off her dance moves in green top with plunging neckline at Pune club, gets brutally trolled

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Urfi Javed, better known online as Uorfi, is known for her outlandish and unique dress choices. The actor, who became well-known after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, is renowned for her daring sense of fashion. In her most recent videos, Urfi is seen dancing in a bar in Pune while wearing a stunning green co-ord outfit, which has attracted attention.

Urfi Javed can be seen dancing in a bar in the popular video. She donned a striking green strapless blouse with a plunging neckline that was similar of a corset and matched it with a mini skirt. The Bigg Boss OTT sported a pair of beige platform heels. She decided to paint her nails blue.

A video from the event which is posted by Viral Bhayani has now gone viral. In the comments section of the video the actress was brutally trolled for her dance moves.

One wrote, “Auntiyo wala dance”. Another wrote, “Dance karna bhi nhi ata aur aaj sahi kapdha pahni hai.”

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and penned a long note on ‘what’s right and what’s wrong.’

She wrote, “Religions were created so that people can have a moral compass, to know what’s right and what’s wrong but in today’s time people are using their religion as an excuse to let go of that moral compass. People abuse, threaten, kill in the name of religion.”

Earlier, she lashed out at paps for commenting on her clothes. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Urfi Javed pissed of when someone from Media commented that she wore proper clothes at Jhalak event.”

Urfi can be heard saying, “guys, I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad. One more comment from anyone of you, then I will…me aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”

She added, “Jab me Jhalak par aayi thi, tum me se hi koi comment karr rha tha ki ye aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai.” She then showed a video and asked, “Whose voice this?” For the unversed, Urfi recently attended Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, she was looking beautiful in sexy blue dress.