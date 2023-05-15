Urfi Javed shocks all with her sexy see-through dress, watch viral video

Urfi Javed shocks all with her see-through dress

Urfi Javed is popular for her weird and ultra bold sartorial choices and the TV actress managed to grab everyone’s attention each time she walks out in public and this is largely due to the dresses which Urfi Javed chooses for her public outing. Urfi Javed grabbed eyeballs once again on Saturday when she went to attend an event in Mumbai as she left everyone in shock with her hot and sexy see-through dress.

The video of the event has now gone viral on social media and in the video Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a hot see-through dress with gold thongs. Urfi Javed can also be seen wearing big hoop earrings and she opted for wine-coloured lip shade.

Watch the viral video here:

However, many social media users did not like Urfi Javed’s sheer outfit and they started trolling her online. “What happened to this girl god, should be some limit to everything," wrote a user. “Fashion k naam pe kya bhi karti hai," commented another.

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed addresses the issue of trolling and said, “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has acted in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT.