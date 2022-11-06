Urfi Javed shares video of 'wannabe politician' Shabnam Shaikh slapping 'poor' woman, says 'I will eat you alive'

Credit: Urfi Javed-Shabnam Shaikh/Instagram

Television actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, took to Instagram and slammed 'wanna politician' Shabnam Shaikh for slapping a 'poor' woman.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of Shabnam Shaikh, who is the national president of Help Care Foundation (as per her Instagram bio), in which the latter can be seen slapping a woman. Sharing the video, Urfo wrote, “this is her reality! Intimidating poor people. Hitting them, she thinks she is the law. Don’t f*ck with me, you cheap wannabe politician. I will eat you alive.”

In her second story, Urfi wrote, “Shabnam was arrested from her house forfraud! Looks like you wanna go again.”

Meanwhile, Shabnam shared a photo on which the ‘Constitution of India’ was written with the caption, “Constitution of India I wasn't well yesterday got anesthesia was given to me after watching shameful act from shameless girl and her fake ID's Abusing me and trolling shity things .. people who wanted to go behind the bars will trape by cyber crime soon Today everything will be answered practically Insha Allah. And one more thing if she have my call recording talking to her then i am ready do whatever government of India orders me. She hurt my women modesty.. She abuses me Defamation convicted..Famous and publicity suites with respectful pesonalities..JAI Hind.”

Earlier, Urfi shared two photos on her profile in which she is posing topless, wearing loose fit pants. While sharing these photos, Urfi called herself, "Shameless but pretty," and shared her two cents on trolling and body shaming. Javed captioned these photos by saying, "Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency , vulgarity differs from person to person . For some people it’s showing kegs, for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed . So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!"

As soon as she dropped the photos, several users reacted and tried to slam her down. A user wrote, "ladkiyon ki ijat jo hoti h wo to aap bech rahe ho." Another user wrote, "Bass yeh hi dekhna Baki Reh gaya tha." The third user wrote, "Koi itna tharki kaise ho sktaa hai." A netizen added, "Apka liya shameless kahan hogi apka ander toh sharaam e nabhi bachi esa karo pura saaf saaf bejo publicity ziyada milaga or gareeb ka bhaala hoga besharam."

READ: Urfi Javed calls herself 'pretty and shameless', drops sexy photos on Instagram